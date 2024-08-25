Open Extended Reactions

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Saints open the 2024 NFL regular season against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 8 at Caesars Superdome.

The Saints have some tough decisions to make. Do they keep talented kicker Charlie Smyth, a prospect from Ireland, or stick with Blake Grupe? Do high draft picks like defensive end Isaiah Foskey (2023 second-rounder) and running back Kendre Miller (2023 third-rounder) make the team, or do the Saints look outside the building for help at those positions?

New Orleans will keep three quarterbacks after both backups showed impressive potential, but with multiple injuries at cornerback and wide receiver, the team could be looking for depth around the league after cuts are finished.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Saints:

QUARTERBACKS (4): Derek Carr, Jake Haener, Spencer Rattler, Taysom Hill