          New Orleans Saints final 2024 projected roster

          Will kicker Charlie Smyth, a prospect from Ireland, make the Saints' final roster? Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
          • Katherine Terrell, ESPN Staff WriterAug 25, 2024, 09:07 PM
              Katherine Terrell came back to ESPN to cover the New Orleans Saints in the summer of 2022. She left the company in 2019 after joining in 2016 to cover the Cincinnati Bengals. Katherine is a graduate of LSU and a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native, and she has covered the NFL since 2013. You can follow Katherine on Twitter: @Kat_Terrell
          NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Saints open the 2024 NFL regular season against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 8 at Caesars Superdome.

          The Saints have some tough decisions to make. Do they keep talented kicker Charlie Smyth, a prospect from Ireland, or stick with Blake Grupe? Do high draft picks like defensive end Isaiah Foskey (2023 second-rounder) and running back Kendre Miller (2023 third-rounder) make the team, or do the Saints look outside the building for help at those positions?

          New Orleans will keep three quarterbacks after both backups showed impressive potential, but with multiple injuries at cornerback and wide receiver, the team could be looking for depth around the league after cuts are finished.

          The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Saints:

          QUARTERBACKS (4): Derek Carr, Jake Haener, Spencer Rattler, Taysom Hill