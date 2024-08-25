Open Extended Reactions

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals open the 2024 NFL regular season at the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 8 at New Era Field.

There are a number of positions -- cornerback, safety, running back and, possibly, wide receiver -- that will keep general manager Monti Ossenfort and coach Jonathan Gannon up at night. A source told ESPN that it wouldn't be a surprise if the back-up quarterback isn't on the roster as of now.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Cardinals:

QUARTERBACK (2): Kyler Murray, Clayton Tune