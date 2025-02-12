        <
          NFL overhaul tiers: Who's contending, rebuilding in 2025?

          AP Photo/Morry Gash
          • Jeremy Fowler Feb 12, 2025
            • ESPN staff writer
          Now that the 2024 NFL season is over, we're looking ahead at just how much work each franchise must do this offseason -- and potentially beyond. Which teams need to tear it all down and regroup? Which should take a new approach to move toward contender status? Which can be in the mix after only a savvy move or two? And which are already trending in the right direction and could arrive near the top of the league sooner rather than later?

          To get a better sense of how the league stacks up right now, we tiered all 32 teams based on their current trajectory, from the no-doubt perennial contenders to the full rebuilds. And for each club, we took a closer look at the franchise's current state -- and what needs to be done in the coming months. We get started with the two teams that are on cruise control atop the NFL. (Note: Teams are organized alphabetically within each tier, cap space is via Roster Management System and projected draft picks do not include potential compensatory picks.)

          Jump to tier:
          Still major contenders
          On the cusp
          Need a postseason breakthrough
          Teetering contenders
          Headed on the right track
          Stuck in the middle ... but a move or two away
          Stuck in QB purgatory
          This could go either way
          New coach, new direction
          Rebuild in the works
          Yep, still rebuilding