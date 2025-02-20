Open Extended Reactions

Spectacular things happen in the NFL all the time. Impossible Josh Allen throws, superhuman Lamar Jackson runs, historic comebacks, smashed records, the Giants letting Saquon Barkley leave in free agency to become a Super Bowl champion with the Eagles -- all mind-boggling, highly improbable stuff.

Spectacular things happen frequently enough that our brains become good at normalizing the astonishing. We must yank those surprises back into focus and emphasize just how bananas they really are. It feels very normal now that Sam Darnold was successful for the Vikings and will likely get a big free agent deal in the next few weeks, but imagine predicting such a thing to your friends on a beach last summer. You would have been met with incredulity, laughter and mockery.

What Darnold and the Vikings achieved in 2024 was unbelievable. So too are the quarterback reclamations that came before him. Show me the receipts predicting Baker Mayfield would make consecutive postseason appearances with the Buccaneers back when he was fighting Kyle Trask for the starting job. Who among us still had Geno Smith stock when Russell Wilson was traded out of Seattle?

Quarterback reclamations have become a critical throughline of the past few offseasons. At the time, they were quiet moves -- backups signed to one-year deals or trades for Day 3 picks. But those deals have loud repercussions for teams staring down the barrel of long rebuilds and draft day lotteries for their future franchise quarterback, then suddenly being saved by a veteran quarterback who just needed a new home.

I don't think there's one cut-and-dried way to suddenly turn a disappointing quarterback into an acceptable starter -- no specific offensive system, no clear rubric. But there are enough recent success stories to identify the ideal conditions for a quarterback revival -- the reconstructing of a franchise quarterback from some other franchise's scrap heap. Let's look at the quarterbacks and teams that pulled it off, and how they did it. Plus, we can pick out a few 2025 free agent passers who could be next in line, and the QB-needy teams that make sense as turnaround landing spots.

Jump to a section:

Recent examples | Keys to success

Who's next? | Needy teams

The QBs who fit the description

Sam Darnold: Darnold's career resurgence in Minnesota was one of the biggest storylines of the 2024 season. He averaged 0.09 EPA per dropback and 48.5% dropback success rate -- both above-average numbers leaguewide -- and kept his interception rate in check (1.9%).

It's too early to say the recovery is complete, as he still needs to be productive in 2025 and will likely have to do so outside of Minnesota. He's the most recent and most stark example of a quarterback who looked inept the last time he was a long-term starter (2021 Jets) then looked renewed in his new home (2024 Vikings) a few years later. He's where this conversation begins.