The quarterback carousel is about to spin again.

As is the case every offseason, a subset of NFL teams will ponder a change at starting quarterback. Whether through the draft, free agency or by trade, there are options available, though none of them are perfect.

The Vikings must decide if they're ready to put all their eggs in the J.J. McCarthy basket or stick with Sam Darnold. The Jets have already made up their mind on Aaron Rodgers, but where do they turn? Will the Titans use the No. 1 overall pick on a quarterback? Is Matthew Stafford really on the trade block? And what will the Saints do with Derek Carr given their lack of cap space?

So before the 2025 offseason really kicks off, I'm predicting where the game of quarterback musical chairs will land. I forecasted who will start in Week 1 for every team and designated three categories for those predictions: Locked in (players who are virtually certain to start), decent bet (players I think will be starting) and looking for someone new (teams who I think will opt for a different quarterback). I'm predicting a specific scenario here, so each quarterback can only be selected once.

Let's take a peek at how this offseason could shake out.

