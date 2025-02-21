Open Extended Reactions

This looks like a big offseason for bold moves, because some teams have already made major decisions. Trade or cut Cooper Kupp? That's happening. Trade Deebo Samuel Sr.? Also happening. Cut Aaron Rodgers? Done.

Below, I suggest a bold move for each team to make over the next two months. Some of these are realistic and others are more far-fetched, but each would provide a significant change. Which teams need to cut former stars to move forward? How should teams use their top draft picks? Where should the top free agents sign? All of these and more are included.

Moves are suggested for each team independently, which is why certain players are suggested as trade or free agency targets for multiple franchises.

To explain moves for several teams, we use my DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) metric, which takes every play during the season and compares it to a baseline adjusted for situation and opponent.

Let's start with how Buffalo could help out its reigning-MVP quarterback and go through each division:

Jump to a team:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LAC | LAR | LV | MIA | MIN

NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

AFC EAST

Blow the Bengals out of the water with a Tee Higgins trade offer