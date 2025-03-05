Open Extended Reactions

We're one week out from 2025 NFL free agency. Teams can begin to negotiate with players at noon ET on Monday, and the free agency window officially opens at 4 p.m. ET on March 12. Who are the best players on the open market?

I ranked the top 100 free agents, factoring in age, positional value, expected future production, scheme versatility and buzz around the league. This list is only unrestricted free agents; restricted and exclusive free agents -- for whom the original teams have the right of first refusal -- are not included. And the pool might continue to change, even though the franchise tag deadline passed Tuesday. Players can still re-sign with their current teams before free agency, so some of these names won't end up being available. And on the flip side, teams will make cuts over the next few days, adding more contributors to the list.

After Tee Higgins and Trey Smith received tags, who is the top player in the class? How do the quarterbacks stack up? And which positions run deepest? Let's dive in and look at the best available players from 1 to 100. (Note: We will update this list a few times ahead of the legal negotiation window.)

Last update: March 5, 3 p.m. ET

Jump to the top-ranked:

QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | IOL

Edge | DT | LB | CB | S