Seahawks fans were prepared for changes this offseason. It was no surprise when the team released defensive linemen Dre'Mont Jones and Roy Robertson-Harris, safety Rayshawn Jenkins and offensive tackle George Fant on Tuesday, moves that freed up $27 million in cap space. And while Tyler Lockett is a franchise icon, fans probably expected the organization to move on from the wideout Wednesday, creating $17 million in additional savings.

What happened next was much more surprising. Less than an hour after the Lockett news broke, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that fellow wide receiver DK Metcalf also wanted out. Entering the final year of his contract, the 27-year-old wide receiver has requested a trade out of Seattle, hoping to be sent to a contender. What was a big three with Lockett, Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba could be down to a big one if Metcalf gets his wish.

Is this it for Metcalf in Seattle? What can the Seahawks expect to get in return? And, given his desire to play for a contender and what would likely include a new contract, which teams should be in the market for a Metcalf deal? Let's answer these three questions to evaluate what's next.

There's one more question, though, and it seems like the right place to start from Seattle's perspective:

Wait, shouldn't Seattle just pay Metcalf?

What could the Seahawks get for him?

10 potential landing spots in a trade

Should the Seahawks trade Metcalf?