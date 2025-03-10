        <
        >
          NFL free agency grades: QB Sam Darnold signs with Seahawks

          • Seth Walder
            Close
            Seth Walder
            ESPN Analytics
              Seth Walder is an analytics writer at ESPN, specializing in quantitative analysis. He is also a regular on "ESPN Bet Live" and helps cover sports betting. Seth has been at ESPN since 2017. He previously worked at the New York Daily News covering the Jets and Giants. You can follow Seth on X via @SethWalder.
          • Matt Miller
            Close
            Matt Miller
            NFL draft analyst
              Matt Miller is an NFL draft analyst for ESPN, providing in-depth scouting on the nation's top pro prospects. A Missouri native, Matt joined ESPN in 2021 and also contributes to SportsCenter, NFL Live and ESPN Radio. Prior to joining ESPN, Matt spent 11 years as a senior draft analyst at Bleacher Report.
            Follow on X
          Mar 10, 2025, 07:35 PM

          The top quarterback in 2025 NFL free agency has a new team. Sam Darnold agreed to a three-year deal worth $100.5 million with the Seattle Seahawks. The deal includes $55 million guaranteed.

          Darnold will replace Geno Smith under center in Seattle, after Smith was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders late last week. Darnold, 27, is coming off a breakout 2024 season with the Minnesota Vikings and cashed in. But is this a good move for the Seahawks? Does it help stabilize their offense, which has lost Smith and receiver DK Metcalf in the past few days? Let's size up the deal.

          Analytics writer Seth Walder is evaluating the deal based on multiple factors, including on-field impact, salary cap implications, compensation, player value/age and the context of the Seahawks' short- and long-term outlooks. How large is the impact of this decision and how sure are we it's a good or bad choice? How does this affect Seattle's chance to win the Super Bowl, either this season or in the future?

          We also asked NFL draft analyst Matt Miller to make sense of the deal from a draft perspective. How does the signing change draft plans for the Seahawks? Here's our take on the big QB move.

          Grading the deal

          Just days after jettisoning Smith -- who went from Jets bust to their reclamation-project QB -- the Seahawks have signed another in Darnold. And they didn't have to invest too much to get him, either.