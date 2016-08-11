Dan Graziano believes that Jerry Jones waited too long acknowledging his mistake firing Jimmy Johnson, and Mark Schlereth thinks that Dallas could have won more Super Bowls if Johnson wasn't fired. (2:03)

Cowboys could have won more titles if Johnson wasn't axed (2:03)

Open Extended Reactions

It took 22 years, but Jerry Jones has admitted he let his ego play a role in the end of the Dallas Cowboys' glory days.

Jones and former coach Jimmy Johnson ended their relationship after consecutive Super Bowl wins in 1992 and 1993.

Neither man had accepted responsibility for the demise of their relationship.

"I lost my tolerance for a lot of things," Jones recently told KTCK-AM 1310. "I probably should have had a little more tolerance with Jimmy Johnson. Seriously."

Jimmy Johnson (left) parted ways with owner Jerry Jones after coaching the Cowboys to consecutive Super Bowl wins in 1992 and 1993. AP Photo/Ron Heflin

Jones made similar comments to ESPN in 2014, saying in part about his falling out with Johnson, "I should have exercised tolerance and patience. I did not."

Those are big words for a man who once said that any one of 500 coaches could have won those Super Bowls with the Cowboys.

Barry Switzer replaced Johnson and took the Cowboys to the NFC Championship Game in 1994 and a Super Bowl in 1995. They won another division title in 1996, but Switzer resigned after the 1997 season.

Since then, Jones has hired five coaches who have delivered just two playoff wins.