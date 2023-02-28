INDIANAPOLIS -- Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky has one year left under contract, but general manager Omar Khan said Tuesday that the organization wants to retain Trubisky in 2023 -- and beyond.

"Mitch has been great," Khan said at the NFL combine. "It's been great to have him around, and I would look forward to having him around here for a long time. Not only this year but for a long time."

Trubisky signed a two-year, $14 million contract with the Steelers in free agency and won the starting job out of training camp over rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett.

But after a 1-2 start to the season with two interceptions to two touchdown passes, Trubisky was benched at halftime of the Week 4 loss to the Jets in favor of Pickett, and he spent the rest of the season as the team's No. 2 quarterback.

Trubisky got more playing time when Pickett sustained concussions in Weeks 6 and 14, and he started the Week 15 win against the Panthers. He finished with four touchdowns and five interceptions and completed 65% of his passes.

Trubisky carries a $10.6 million cap hit in the final year of his contract, ranking 16th in the league among quarterbacks.

"I think any young quarterback will tell you having that veteran presence around him is tremendous, especially if you have a guy like Mitch that handles things so well," Khan said.

The Steelers also aren't ruling out bringing back longtime backup Mason Rudolph, who is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in March.

"As you guys saw in the playoffs, it's important to have more than two quarterbacks available," Khan said. "We had a great relationship. Good conversation with Mason. And the door's still open."