Check out the best moments from the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade. (1:58)

The Kansas City Chiefs gave themselves some additional flexibility with regard to their salary cap by converting $12 million of Patrick Mahomes' 2023 roster bonus into a signing bonus, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

The move creates $9.6 million in cap room for the Chiefs, who will pay Mahomes the remaining portion of the roster bonus, about $22.4 million.

The Chiefs also saved about $21 million against their cap with the recent release of defensive end Frank Clark.

Sources also said the defending Super Bowl champions are signing offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor, who had been with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the past four seasons, and former San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu in free agency.