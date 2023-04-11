Damien Woody and Ryan Clark break down how important it is for the Packers to trade Aaron Rodgers before the draft. (2:30)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy wouldn't say whether the team is waiting for the New York Jets to accept its trade proposal for Aaron Rodgers or if it's the other way around. Either way, there was no sign of an imminent deal nearly a month after Rodgers announced his desire to change teams.

Murphy punted Tuesday when asked whether the ball is in the court of Jets general manager Joe Douglas or Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst.

"I can't really get into that," Murphy said Tuesday. "I know Brian and Joe have been talking."

Neither side has put a deadline on completing a trade, but for the Packers to get any immediate help for new quarterback Jordan Love a deal would need to be completed before the NFL draft.

If a first-round pick is not involved for this year -- and Gutekunst has said the Packers are not demanding the Jets' No. 13 overall selection on April 27 -- the teams could still get a deal done before Round 2 begins the following day.

"Again, that's something Brian is working on," Murphy said. "I've been actively involved. There's really nothing more to say."

This was the first time Murphy fielded questions from reporters since Rodgers made his intentions known March 15. Murphy made his comments outside of Lambeau Field just before he boarded a bus for a five-day "Tailgate Tour" of Wisconsin to promote the team.

"I do anticipate quite a few questions [about Rodgers on the tour] and I anticipate saying that there is no update," Murphy said. "It is interesting, 15 years ago, similar situation -- which by the way was my very first Tailgate Tour."

Murphy took over as president in early 2008, shortly before the Packers transitioned from Brett Favre to Rodgers. At the time, fan sentiment was overwhelming against the Packers and in favor of Favre returning to the team. At this point, fan support would appear to be more evenly divided -- or even in the team's favor.

"Well, I'm really glad that Aaron Rodgers turned out to be such a good quarterback and I'm hopeful that Jordan Love turns out to be a similar quarterback," Murphy said before turning toward the bus. "And with that, I'll leave."

Meanwhile, Packers running back Aaron Jones, who is one of two current players on the tour, said he spent a day earlier this offseason working out with Love in California.

"He was comfortable, throwing the ball with swag," Jones said. "He knows where he wants to be, and he's going to keep working to get there."