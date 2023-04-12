CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers vice president of football operations Steven Drummond resigned Wednesday, stepping down from his role as the third-highest ranking official on the football side of the organization.

"With the changes this offseason, this seems like a good time to transition to other interests," Drummond said in a statement. "I have enjoyed my time with the Panthers and appreciate the opportunities they gave me."

Drummond's departure follows the hiring of coach Frank Reich, who brought in a new staff.

Drummond first joined the Panthers as an intern in their first season in 1995, as he prepared for his college experience at the University of South Carolina. He later became the director of communications with the Jacksonville Jaguars and returned to Carolina in 2005 as the assistant director of communications.

He was promoted to director of communications in 2015 and oversaw media relations for the Panthers' appearance against the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50 that season.

Drummond's role evolved into responsibilities with the digital and broadcast areas in 2017. The next year, he was named vice president of communications and external affairs.

He had been in his current position since 2021, when Matt Rhule was the head coach.