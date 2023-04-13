The USFL has added a "third quarterback" rule designed to increase the number of quarterbacks in uniform for games, the league announced Thursday.

The adjustment comes three months after the NFL's San Francisco 49ers ran out of quarterbacks in the NFC Championship Game.

Beginning with this weekend's season openers, each USFL team's third quarterback will be in uniform but not count against gameday roster limits. If he enters the game in the first three quarters, the other two quarterbacks would be ineligible to return. If the third quarterback enters in the fourth quarter, the others would maintain their eligibility to play.

Both the USFL and XFL have adopted rules in part to provide a testing ground for the NFL's competition committee. The NFL had a similar third quarterback rule from 1991 to 2010 but decided in 2011 to increase the overall limit of gameday active players rather than limit it to one position.

Last month, NFL owners tabled a proposal from the Detroit Lions to reinstate the rule.

In other changes for this season, the USFL:

Has moved its kickoff back to the 20-yard line from the 25 to increase returns. It achieved an 81% return rate last season and is projecting near 90% for 2023.

Has matched the XFL rule that eliminates a touchback when a fumble goes out of bounds in the end zone. Instead, the ball will be returned to the original team and spotted at the point of the fumble.

The USFL will open its 10-week regular season with two games apiece on Saturday and Sunday. After playing all of its 2022 regular season games at a central location in Birmingham, Alabama, the league will play games in four regional markets this season: Birmingham, Detroit, Memphis and Canton, Ohio.