Former NFL defensive end Chris Smith has died, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, posted on social media Tuesday. Smith was 31.

Smith was a member of the XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons this season.

Rosenhaus did not disclose the cause of death.

Smith spent eight seasons in the league, playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans. He finished with 11 career sacks.

Smith started two games with the Browns during the 2018 season. During the 2019 season, Smith's girlfriend was struck and killed by a driver in a traffic accident. She was a passenger in Smith's car and exited the vehicle when it had a tire malfunction after hitting a median. The two had just had a daughter together.

Smith made a comeback and returned to the NFL in 2020, playing eight games with the Raiders.

He played in college at Arkansas.