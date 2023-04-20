Check out some of the best highlights from Georgia's Jalen Carter's college career that have him projected to be a top pick in the draft. (1:40)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Despite the uncertainty surrounding Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter ahead of the upcoming NFL draft, the unanimous All-American left a strong impression on the front office after visiting the Detroit Lions facility on Monday.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes held his poker face during Thursday's media availability when discussing any specific plans about their draft strategy, but said the Lions aren't opposed to selecting any prospects that may stir any headlines -- if it helps the team.

"He came in and he did a nice job. Again, it's always case by case. He came in, we enjoyed our time with him, he did a nice job," Holmes said of Carter's recent visit. "I'll say even after he left his visit, I felt better about him."

With the Lions holding four picks in the first two rounds, including picks No. 6 and 18 overall, Carter could very well be available in that top-10 spot on draft day. Detroit's run defense was an issue last year, too, allowing 5.2 yards per rush (30th) and 146.5 rushing yards per game (29th), according to ESPN Stats & Information research. No team allowed more yards before contact per rush than the Lions (3.4 yards).

Although Carter's talent is undeniable, after earning All-SEC first-team honors, his draft status has been clouded after pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing last month in connection with a fatal crash in January. He was sentenced to 12 months of probation, a $1,000 fine and 80 hours of community service and will attend a state-approved defensive driving course. His attorney, Kim Stephens, said that, by resolving the matter, the state of Georgia is forever barred from bringing additional charges against Carter.

In a statement to ESPN, Stephens said Carter did not cause a car wreck on Jan. 15, in which Georgia football player Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed. Police alleged that LeCroy was driving an SUV that was racing Carter's SUV before the wreck. According to police, LeCroy's SUV was going 104 mph when it left the road and hit two power poles and several trees. Police said her blood alcohol concentration was .197, about 2½ times the legal limit in Georgia.

According to Stephens, Carter had not been drinking alcohol and was not under the influence of alcohol or any illegal substances.

Carter also showed up to Georgia's pro day weighing 323 pounds, which was nine pounds heavier than his weight at the combine in Indianapolis.

Carter only made visits to teams holding a pick in the top 10, with agent Drew Rosenhaus telling ESPN's Adam Schefter that he was confident his client wouldn't fall past the 10th overall pick.

Carter told HBO's "Real Sports" that a couple different teams have asked him about what happened, but "they didn't really get too in depth about the accident.

"They just wanted to hear my side and that's it," he added.

Carter feels that his previous actions could affect where he lands on draft day.

"Yeah, I feel like it's gonna matter a little bit because NFL teams look deep into your life. It could've been something I did back in elementary and I'm pretty sure they'll know," Carter said in the "Real Sports" interview. "So, this coming out at the time it did come out, I'm pretty sure it's gonna affect a little bit."

Holmes said the Lions have yet to identify a specific cluster of players they've liked at No. 6, but the process has gotten closer. He called this year's class "unpredictable," but will confide in owner Sheila Ford Hamp if the scenario presents itself when weighing character risks of players who've entered the draft.

"That's part of my job is to make sure that she's informed," Holmes said. "So, if we go that route of acquiring a player that may stir some headlines, yeah, you definitely want to make sure that she's aware and that's kind of we always ran our process and our approach.

"She's an excellent listener, she sees things all big picture and she has a lot of wise counsel," he continued. "Obviously, you wouldn't do anything to compromise our culture or the integrity or put her in a bad spot or the organization in a bad spot, but we definitely make sure all things are communicated with her, especially when it comes to that kind of stuff."