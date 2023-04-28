The Indianapolis Colts' latest effort to resolve their long-standing quarterback need has brought them to Anthony Richardson.

Indianapolis selected the former Florida star with the fourth overall pick in the NFL draft Thursday night, giving the Colts a quarterback who they hope can bring continuity to a position rocked by upheaval since Andrew Luck's retirement in 2019.

Richardson joins a Colts team that finished 4-12-1 in 2022 and saw three different quarterbacks start at least one game -- Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger and Nick Foles. The 20-year-old Richardson arrives after starting just 13 games at Florida and posting underwhelming statistics with a 53.8% completion rate and 212.4 passing yards per game in 2022.

But the Colts are banking heavily on Richardson's massive upside and their ability to develop the quarterback with the most unique physical skill set in this draft. The 6-foot-4, 244-pound prospect dominated during on-field drills at the NFL scouting combine and had nine rushing touchdowns for Florida last season. Richardson also had nine runs of 45 yards or longer at Florida.

The Colts plan to install a heavy passing attack under new coach Shane Steichen, one that he said will employ aggressive, downfield throws. Those throws have proved to be a strength of Richardson's. The Colts were 29th in the NFL in yards per attempt last season (6.4) and threw a league-high 20 interceptions.

The Colts haven't had a quarterback start consecutive season openers since Luck in 2015-16. Indianapolis also has free agent pickup Gardner Minshew, as well as Ehlinger and Foles, on its current roster. Richardson becomes the first quarterback drafted by the Colts in the first round since Luck in 2012.