ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Kareem Jackson, a mainstay in the Denver Broncos' defense for the past four seasons, has agreed to terms on a one-year deal to return to the team for a fifth year.

Sources told ESPN the 35-year-old safety's deal was agreed to over the weekend. Terms were not immediately available, but Jackson signed a one-year deal worth $2 million to return for the 2022 season last spring.

Broncos general manager George Paton said during this year's draft that conversations with Jackson's representatives were "ongoing'' and would continue.

Jackson, who was a first-round pick by the Houston Texans in 2010, said earlier this offseason he wanted to return to the Broncos and, "I hope it works out, we'll see where they are with the new staff and if there's a fit.''

He added he believed the defense had a "great core group that is ready to get over the hump.''

Broncos coach Sean Payton said during the draft that defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who was a Texans assistant during Jackson's time with the team, would deploy a 3-4 scheme that was "similar to last year's.''

Jackson flourished last season with a career-best 94 tackles. And in a season when the Broncos were riddled with injuries -- 22 players were on injured reserve in the final week -- Jackson was the only defensive player to start and finish every game.

He played a career-high 1,139 snaps last season.