Former NFL center Ed Flanagan, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, has died, the Detroit Lions announced Wednesday. He was 79.

A cause of death was not released by the team.

Flanagan is a member of the Lions' all-time team. He played 10 seasons with Detroit from 1965-74 and started all 139 regular-season games he played with the club.

Ed Flanagan played 10 seasons for the Lions during which he was selected to four Pro Bowls. Richard Sheinwald/AP Photo

Flanagan made his first Pro Bowl in 1969, the start of four selections in five seasons.

He finished his career with the San Diego Chargers, starting 25 of 26 games in two seasons (1975-76).

Flanagan played college football at Purdue. The Lions chose him in the fifth round of the 1965 NFL draft.