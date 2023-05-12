Peyton Manning and various cast members from "The Office" band together to reveal the Denver Broncos' schedule for the 2023 season. (3:54)

The NFL's 2023 regular season schedule is finally here.

Plenty of big-time matchups are on the docket. The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs kick off their season with a game against the Detroit Lions, while the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will have a chance at revenge when they play the Chiefs in a Monday Night Football matchup on Nov. 20. On top of that, we'll see Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets debut in Week One against the Buffalo Bills, also on Monday Night Football.

Teams were spitting fire on social media when the schedules were released. Here are the best videos and trolls from the reveal.

The Chargers compared each of their opponents to the worst Pop-Tart flavors they could imagine ... and they did the Chiefs and Raiders especially dirty. For the actual reveal, they made an anime ... again.

should we REALLY make our schedule release video an anime AGAIN?



yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/z7qyNGyWHp — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 12, 2023

The Rams went with a TikTok-themed video for their schedule reveal.

A schedule release just For You. pic.twitter.com/T2C6SMlDdQ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 12, 2023

The Bucs decided to give over their skit to artificial intelligence.

Da Bears went with a parody of "The Bear" for their video.

Philadelphia Eagles

You can never go wrong with a bunch of adorable dogs, especially in your schedule reveal.

Buffalo Bills

The Bills' dream is to win a championship ... but that's not their only dream.

Our 2023 schedule is making dreams come true.



📺: Schedule Release | 8PM on @NFLNetwork and @NFL+ pic.twitter.com/HYDf6tBXbD — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 12, 2023

Carolina did their very own daytime talk show ... with a lot of drama.

The Commanders also went with an AI ... kind of.

The Saints ended up finding the guy who writes the script for each NFL season for their reveal. What a get!

Speaking of scripts, the Dolphins brought out the magic of the movies for their video.

Get your popcorn ready. 🍿



Introducing your 2023 Miami Dolphins schedule! pic.twitter.com/afSl4VYbpn — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 12, 2023

Detroit Lions

Another AI-themed video -- this time, with virtual voices.

The Niners did a collaboration with rapper Locksmith.

Retro advertisements? The Packers got the aesthetic down flat.

It's the 🔥hot🔥 new item everyone is talking about‼️



The 2023 #Packers schedule is here 📆: https://t.co/11LbDm9kMY



📺 𝘼𝙨 𝙨𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝙤𝙣 𝙏𝙑! 📺 pic.twitter.com/pXQzgMP9ps — Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 12, 2023

Houston is throwing a party ... and all their opponents are invited.

H-Town, it's gonna be a party 🤘 pic.twitter.com/8fHAqUv7OU — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 12, 2023

Brownie the Elf takes on all comers in this wrestling-themed cartoon.

14 challengers enter, 1 elf remains



This is #DawgPound Wrestling pic.twitter.com/J3MQWLmCc9 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 12, 2023

A rogue drone takes a tour through the Vikings' facility in their reveal.

122 days until Week 1



Enjoy The Ride pic.twitter.com/UZgsYsbygF — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 12, 2023

The Giants know what's up: escape rooms are a whole heap of fun.

ESCAPE ROOM: Unlock the 2023 Schedule 👀 pic.twitter.com/gXbKuihLdR — New York Giants (@Giants) May 11, 2023

We use a lot of apps to live these days ... and the Bengals know it.

Screen time is up, schedule is out 📲



Here's to everyone who got nothing done at work today pic.twitter.com/wJRbHgXVCn — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 12, 2023

The Cowboys partnered with the show "Yellowstone" for their reveal.

Who needs a big production? The Cardinals got (almost) right to the point.

The Broncos got former QB Peyton Manning for their schedule reveal video, in a video in the style of "The Office".

✨ Let the party planning commence ✨



Conference room, five minutes.



𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲: 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 pic.twitter.com/zM7SaMSd08 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 12, 2023

Deep in a dive bar, you'll see the Titans' schedule on the walls.

All our rowdy friends are at Robert's and ready for football! 👀



Powered by @Shift4



📺: 2023 Schedule Release on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/ymAaKLU87L — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 12, 2023

Think the Ravens are excited to have Lamar Jackson back under center?

The Falcons went with a TikTok theme ... and a Quavo appearance.

New York Jets

Geo-guessing is a tough pastime, but the Jets got the best of them for their reveal.

The Raiders have the dates ... and T-Pain.

We got the dates! 📃 pic.twitter.com/74ub63oLJm — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 12, 2023

The Patriots have a retirement home? That's where Devin McCourty found out their 2023 schedule.

Welcome to the Patriots retirement house, @devinmccourty. pic.twitter.com/DKPmnDezWA — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 12, 2023

The Jaguars imagined an entire TV show based around their team for their reveal.

Kansas City Chiefs

Has Patrick Mahomes seen the schedule? We'd hope so.

Hey @PatrickMahomes, have you seen the Chiefs 2023 schedule? pic.twitter.com/qtRVXKAz92 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 12, 2023

A reveal video about how to make a reveal video? Meta.

A schedule release video about making schedule release videos ft Zach Gentry. Enjoy.



📺: Schedule release coverage on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/qAl7RsOPvE — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 12, 2023

The Colts had a few players eat the schedule. Delicious.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks went as simple as they could with their schedule release ... graphic.