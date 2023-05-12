The NFL's 2023 regular season schedule is finally here.
Plenty of big-time matchups are on the docket. The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs kick off their season with a game against the Detroit Lions, while the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will have a chance at revenge when they play the Chiefs in a Monday Night Football matchup on Nov. 20. On top of that, we'll see Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets debut in Week One against the Buffalo Bills, also on Monday Night Football.
Teams were spitting fire on social media when the schedules were released. Here are the best videos and trolls from the reveal.
Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers compared each of their opponents to the worst Pop-Tart flavors they could imagine ... and they did the Chiefs and Raiders especially dirty. For the actual reveal, they made an anime ... again.
May 11, 2023
should we REALLY make our schedule release video an anime AGAIN?— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 12, 2023
yes yes yesyes
yesyes yes yes yes
yes yes yes yes yes
yes yesyes yes yes
yes yesye yes yes
yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/z7qyNGyWHp
Los Angeles Rams
The Rams went with a TikTok-themed video for their schedule reveal.
A schedule release just For You. pic.twitter.com/T2C6SMlDdQ— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 12, 2023
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Bucs decided to give over their skit to artificial intelligence.
We couldn't decide how to release our 2023 schedule, so @TristanWirfs78 and @KoKieft asked AI.@Ticketmaster | #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/8CflVT9WFh— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 12, 2023
Chicago Bears
Da Bears went with a parody of "The Bear" for their video.
Schedule release? Yes, Chef. pic.twitter.com/y967k2402T— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 12, 2023
Philadelphia Eagles
You can never go wrong with a bunch of adorable dogs, especially in your schedule reveal.
Team dog Reggie 🤝 Dawg Mentality@Ticketmaster | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/wKS4HkAYNP— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 12, 2023
Buffalo Bills
The Bills' dream is to win a championship ... but that's not their only dream.
Our 2023 schedule is making dreams come true.— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 12, 2023
📺: Schedule Release | 8PM on @NFLNetwork and @NFL+ pic.twitter.com/HYDf6tBXbD
Carolina Panthers
Carolina did their very own daytime talk show ... with a lot of drama.
That's showbiz baby 🎭 pic.twitter.com/ddga84X7BG— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 12, 2023
Washington Commanders
The Commanders also went with an AI ... kind of.
Introducing the newest AI software, ChatDMV— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 12, 2023
🎟 https://t.co/OVs7oTdPAu | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/gJEJB6bKnp
New Orleans Saints
The Saints ended up finding the guy who writes the script for each NFL season for their reveal. What a get!
The Script is in... 👀#Saints | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/K8rBH5hu97— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 12, 2023
Miami Dolphins
Speaking of scripts, the Dolphins brought out the magic of the movies for their video.
Get your popcorn ready. 🍿— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 12, 2023
Introducing your 2023 Miami Dolphins schedule! pic.twitter.com/afSl4VYbpn
Detroit Lions
Another AI-themed video -- this time, with virtual voices.
Grab the sticks, it's time to play! 🎮 🏈 @ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/1VsJ5XY83h— Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 12, 2023
San Francisco 49ers
The Niners did a collaboration with rapper Locksmith.
Schedule on LOCK 🔒@dalocksmith | @Ticketmaster#FTTB pic.twitter.com/gPdAaKGhVB— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) May 12, 2023
Green Bay Packers
Retro advertisements? The Packers got the aesthetic down flat.
It's the 🔥hot🔥 new item everyone is talking about‼️— Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 12, 2023
The 2023 #Packers schedule is here 📆: https://t.co/11LbDm9kMY
📺 𝘼𝙨 𝙨𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝙤𝙣 𝙏𝙑! 📺 pic.twitter.com/pXQzgMP9ps
Houston Texans
Houston is throwing a party ... and all their opponents are invited.
H-Town, it's gonna be a party 🤘 pic.twitter.com/8fHAqUv7OU— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 12, 2023
Cleveland Browns
Brownie the Elf takes on all comers in this wrestling-themed cartoon.
14 challengers enter, 1 elf remains— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 12, 2023
This is #DawgPound Wrestling pic.twitter.com/J3MQWLmCc9
Minnesota Vikings
A rogue drone takes a tour through the Vikings' facility in their reveal.
122 days until Week 1— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 12, 2023
Enjoy The Ride pic.twitter.com/UZgsYsbygF
New York Giants
The Giants know what's up: escape rooms are a whole heap of fun.
ESCAPE ROOM: Unlock the 2023 Schedule 👀 pic.twitter.com/gXbKuihLdR— New York Giants (@Giants) May 11, 2023
Cincinnati Bengals
We use a lot of apps to live these days ... and the Bengals know it.
Screen time is up, schedule is out 📲— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 12, 2023
Here's to everyone who got nothing done at work today pic.twitter.com/wJRbHgXVCn
Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys partnered with the show "Yellowstone" for their reveal.
One man's script is another man's schedule.@Yellowstone 🤝 #DallasCowboys football.— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 12, 2023
Everybody wants to see what happens next season. 🤠🏈
Get @SeatGeek single-game 🎟️s now: https://t.co/XHlhWMoZAP pic.twitter.com/0ZXrtU8jVA
Arizona Cardinals
Who needs a big production? The Cardinals got (almost) right to the point.
wait for it... pic.twitter.com/EUOQiADL3w— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 12, 2023
Denver Broncos
The Broncos got former QB Peyton Manning for their schedule reveal video, in a video in the style of "The Office".
✨ Let the party planning commence ✨— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 12, 2023
Conference room, five minutes.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲: 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 pic.twitter.com/zM7SaMSd08
Tennessee Titans
Deep in a dive bar, you'll see the Titans' schedule on the walls.
All our rowdy friends are at Robert's and ready for football! 👀— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 12, 2023
Powered by @Shift4
📺: 2023 Schedule Release on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/ymAaKLU87L
Baltimore Ravens
Think the Ravens are excited to have Lamar Jackson back under center?
"The journey begins now." @Lj_era8 @SeatGeek | 📺: NFL Net, NFL+ pic.twitter.com/CXRFZYs1Ka— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 12, 2023
Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons went with a TikTok theme ... and a Quavo appearance.
*sees @NFL Schedule is out*— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 12, 2023
*opens up TikTok*
https://t.co/RoSneTBTGv pic.twitter.com/J7GnU25AGA
New York Jets
Geo-guessing is a tough pastime, but the Jets got the best of them for their reveal.
we'll take it @georainbolt pic.twitter.com/oOaszXKzma— New York Jets (@nyjets) May 12, 2023
Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders have the dates ... and T-Pain.
We got the dates! 📃 pic.twitter.com/74ub63oLJm— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 12, 2023
New England Patriots
The Patriots have a retirement home? That's where Devin McCourty found out their 2023 schedule.
Welcome to the Patriots retirement house, @devinmccourty. pic.twitter.com/DKPmnDezWA— New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 12, 2023
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars imagined an entire TV show based around their team for their reveal.
2023 Schedule Release— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) May 12, 2023
You can't write this stuff... or can you?@Dream_Finders | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/UKDuwtpfBB
Kansas City Chiefs
Has Patrick Mahomes seen the schedule? We'd hope so.
Hey @PatrickMahomes, have you seen the Chiefs 2023 schedule? pic.twitter.com/qtRVXKAz92— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 12, 2023
Pittsburgh Steelers
A reveal video about how to make a reveal video? Meta.
A schedule release video about making schedule release videos ft Zach Gentry. Enjoy.— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 12, 2023
📺: Schedule release coverage on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/qAl7RsOPvE
Indianapolis Colts
The Colts had a few players eat the schedule. Delicious.
Bon Appétit. 🤌 pic.twitter.com/HZYbf9jScz— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 12, 2023
Seattle Seahawks
Meanwhile, the Seahawks went as simple as they could with their schedule release ... graphic.
It's here. Your 2023 schedule is up! 🗓— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 12, 2023
🎟 https://t.co/u2gjLhmZMn | @Delta pic.twitter.com/X81Gick4zS