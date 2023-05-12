        <
          Best trolls and reactions from the 2023 NFL schedule reveal

          play
          Peyton Manning reveals Broncos' schedule 'The Office' style (3:54)

          Peyton Manning and various cast members from "The Office" band together to reveal the Denver Broncos' schedule for the 2023 season. (3:54)

          • ESPN
          May 12, 2023, 12:50 AM

          The NFL's 2023 regular season schedule is finally here.

          Plenty of big-time matchups are on the docket. The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs kick off their season with a game against the Detroit Lions, while the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will have a chance at revenge when they play the Chiefs in a Monday Night Football matchup on Nov. 20. On top of that, we'll see Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets debut in Week One against the Buffalo Bills, also on Monday Night Football.

          Teams were spitting fire on social media when the schedules were released. Here are the best videos and trolls from the reveal.

          Los Angeles Chargers

          The Chargers compared each of their opponents to the worst Pop-Tart flavors they could imagine ... and they did the Chiefs and Raiders especially dirty. For the actual reveal, they made an anime ... again.

          Los Angeles Rams

          The Rams went with a TikTok-themed video for their schedule reveal.

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          The Bucs decided to give over their skit to artificial intelligence.

          Chicago Bears

          Da Bears went with a parody of "The Bear" for their video.

          Philadelphia Eagles

          You can never go wrong with a bunch of adorable dogs, especially in your schedule reveal.

          Buffalo Bills

          The Bills' dream is to win a championship ... but that's not their only dream.

          Carolina Panthers

          Carolina did their very own daytime talk show ... with a lot of drama.

          Washington Commanders

          The Commanders also went with an AI ... kind of.

          New Orleans Saints

          The Saints ended up finding the guy who writes the script for each NFL season for their reveal. What a get!

          Miami Dolphins

          Speaking of scripts, the Dolphins brought out the magic of the movies for their video.

          Detroit Lions

          Another AI-themed video -- this time, with virtual voices.

          San Francisco 49ers

          The Niners did a collaboration with rapper Locksmith.

          Green Bay Packers

          Retro advertisements? The Packers got the aesthetic down flat.

          Houston Texans

          Houston is throwing a party ... and all their opponents are invited.

          Cleveland Browns

          Brownie the Elf takes on all comers in this wrestling-themed cartoon.

          Minnesota Vikings

          A rogue drone takes a tour through the Vikings' facility in their reveal.

          New York Giants

          The Giants know what's up: escape rooms are a whole heap of fun.

          Cincinnati Bengals

          We use a lot of apps to live these days ... and the Bengals know it.

          Dallas Cowboys

          The Cowboys partnered with the show "Yellowstone" for their reveal.

          Arizona Cardinals

          Who needs a big production? The Cardinals got (almost) right to the point.

          Denver Broncos

          The Broncos got former QB Peyton Manning for their schedule reveal video, in a video in the style of "The Office".

          Tennessee Titans

          Deep in a dive bar, you'll see the Titans' schedule on the walls.

          Baltimore Ravens

          Think the Ravens are excited to have Lamar Jackson back under center?

          Atlanta Falcons

          The Falcons went with a TikTok theme ... and a Quavo appearance.

          New York Jets

          Geo-guessing is a tough pastime, but the Jets got the best of them for their reveal.

          Las Vegas Raiders

          The Raiders have the dates ... and T-Pain.

          New England Patriots

          The Patriots have a retirement home? That's where Devin McCourty found out their 2023 schedule.

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          The Jaguars imagined an entire TV show based around their team for their reveal.

          Kansas City Chiefs

          Has Patrick Mahomes seen the schedule? We'd hope so.

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          A reveal video about how to make a reveal video? Meta.

          Indianapolis Colts

          The Colts had a few players eat the schedule. Delicious.

          Seattle Seahawks

          Meanwhile, the Seahawks went as simple as they could with their schedule release ... graphic.