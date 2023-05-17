ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Leslie Frazier will be among the 40 participants in the NFL's Coach Accelerator program held at the spring league meeting in Minneapolis next week.

The NFL announced on Wednesday the coaches who will be participating in the program.

The program's aim is to "increase exposure between owners, executives, and diverse coaching talent, providing ample opportunity to develop and build upon their relationships."

This accelerator follows the inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator and the Front Office Accelerator hosted at previous league meetings in 2022. For the first time, however, teams were able to nominate coaches outside of their organization. The coaches who were chosen are attending "based on their high potential" to be considered for head-coaching jobs.

Frazier took a step back from his role as the Buffalo Bills' defensive coordinator, a role he held since 2017, in February. The team officially announced that he would be taking a year off from coaching, and general manager Brandon Beane said that Frazier told the team he wanted to return to coaching and not retire. Coach Sean McDermott has taken over coordinator responsibilities.

"It's tough. It's a hard business as we know. There's a lot of scrutiny on it, and there's a lot of hours, a lot of time put in and, and, again, not speaking for Leslie, but sometimes you may just want to take a breath for a minute," Beane said at the NFL combine in February. "Again, that would be for him to say, but he was very adamant that he's not going to retire. My two cents, just wanted to take a step back this season."

Transitioning from interim to full-time head coach of the Minnesota Vikings after the 2010 season, Frazier, 64, held the role through 2013. In addition to being defensive coordinator, Frazier was also the Bills' assistant head coach from 2020 to '22.

Frazier interviewed for multiple head-coaching jobs during his time as the Bills' defensive coordinator.

Bills running backs coach Kelly Skipper will also be in attendance. Other participants include Cleveland Browns assistant wide receivers coach Callie Brownson, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, Philadelphia Eagles coordinators Brian Johnson and Sean Desai, former New Orleans Saints assistant Kris Richard and former Houston Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton.

Frazier, Richard and Hamilton are the only three coaches listed without an NFL team.

The full list of participants: