The Pro Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday announced the seniors, coaches and contributors who made the cut as semifinalists for the Class of 2024.

The Seniors Committee named 31 semifinalists and the Coach/Contributor Committee added 29 names who move on to the next round of consideration.

Each of the senior semifinalists played their last game no later than the 1998 season.

The respective selection committees next will whittle those lists down to 12 names each, with the results announced July 27.

The Coach/Contributor Committee will then meet Aug. 15 to select one person for final consideration. The Seniors Committee will meet Aug. 15 to select up to three seniors for consideration for the Class of 2024.

Senior semifinalists:

Ken Anderson

Ottis Anderson

Carl Banks

Maxie Baughan

Larry Brown

Mark Clayton

Charlie Conerly

Roger Craig

Henry Ellard

Randy Gradishar

Lester Hayes

Chris Hinton

Cecil Isbell

Joe Jacoby

Billy "White Shoes" Johnson

Mike Kenn

Bob Kuechenberg

George Kunz

Albert Lewis

Jim Marshall

Clay Matthews Jr.

Steve McMichael

Eddie Meador

Stanley Morgan

Tommy Nobis

Art Powell

Sterling Sharpe

Steve Tasker

Otis Taylor

Everson Walls

Al Wistert

Coach/contributor semifinalists: