The Pro Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday announced the seniors, coaches and contributors who made the cut as semifinalists for the Class of 2024.
The Seniors Committee named 31 semifinalists and the Coach/Contributor Committee added 29 names who move on to the next round of consideration.
Each of the senior semifinalists played their last game no later than the 1998 season.
The respective selection committees next will whittle those lists down to 12 names each, with the results announced July 27.
The Coach/Contributor Committee will then meet Aug. 15 to select one person for final consideration. The Seniors Committee will meet Aug. 15 to select up to three seniors for consideration for the Class of 2024.
Senior semifinalists:
Ken Anderson
Ottis Anderson
Carl Banks
Maxie Baughan
Larry Brown
Mark Clayton
Charlie Conerly
Roger Craig
Henry Ellard
Randy Gradishar
Lester Hayes
Chris Hinton
Cecil Isbell
Joe Jacoby
Billy "White Shoes" Johnson
Mike Kenn
Bob Kuechenberg
George Kunz
Albert Lewis
Jim Marshall
Clay Matthews Jr.
Steve McMichael
Eddie Meador
Stanley Morgan
Tommy Nobis
Art Powell
Sterling Sharpe
Steve Tasker
Otis Taylor
Everson Walls
Al Wistert
Coach/contributor semifinalists:
K.S. "Bud" Adams Jr.
Roone Arledge
C.O. Brocato
Tom Coughlin
Alex Gibbs
Ralph Hay
Mike Holmgren
Frank "Bucko" Kilroy
Eddie Kotal, Robert Kraft
Elmer Layden
Jerry Markbreit
Virginia McCaskey
Rich McKay
John McVay
Art Modell
Buddy Parker
Carl Peterson
Dan Reeves
Art Rooney Jr.
Marty Schottenheimer
Jerry Seeman
George Seifert
Mike Shanahan
Clark Shaughnessy
Seymour Siwoff
Jim Tunney
Lloyd Wells
John Wooten