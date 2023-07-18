        <
          Cleveland Browns unveil throwback white helmets as part of alternate uniforms

          Tight end David Njoku dons new alternate helmet the Browns will wear for three games during the 2023 season. Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
          • Jake Trotter, ESPN Staff WriterJul 18, 2023, 04:53 PM
              Jake Trotter covers the Cleveland Browns for ESPN.
          BEREA, Ohio - The Cleveland Browns are going throwback white.

          The team announced Tuesday that they'll be wearing white helmets with white jerseys for three games this season, similar to the look the franchise donned at its founding in the 1940s.

          Count Ohio native and NBA superstar LeBron James as a fan. Shortly after the reveal, James posted on "That's what I'm talking about!!!" on his Instagram account, along with several fire emojis.

          The white helmet will include an orange and brown stripe down the middle. It will be the first time the Browns will have a non-orange helmet in more than seven decades.

          The Browns will debut the look in Week 2 on Monday Night Football against the Steelers in Pittsburgh. Cleveland will also go with the whites in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers and Week 17 against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets for Thursday Night Football.