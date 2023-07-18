        <
          Minnesota announces throwback "Vikings Classic" uniform

          Minnesota's new "Vikings Classic" throwback uniforms pay homage to the 1960s and 70s with gold accents and trim. Jessica Faucher/Minnesota Vikings
          • Kevin Seifert, ESPN Staff WriterJul 18, 2023, 07:16 PM
          EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings will pay homage this season to their heyday via a throwback uniform they've dubbed "Vikings Classic," the team announced Tuesday.

          The Vikings will wear the uniforms in their Week 1 home opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They're similar to those worn during the 1960's and 1970's, when the franchise made four Super Bowl appearances. The "Classic" features a deeper shade of purple, traditional numbering and lettering, gold trim accents and gold and white stripes.

          The team last used throwback jerseys in 2011. The NFL's decision to rescind its "one helmet" rule for 2022 helped spur the development of the "Vikings Classic," which allowed the team to match the new shade of purple and also use gray face masks.