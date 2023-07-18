Minnesota announces throwback "Vikings Classic" uniform

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings will pay homage this season to their heyday via a throwback uniform they've dubbed "Vikings Classic," the team announced Tuesday.

The Vikings will wear the uniforms in their Week 1 home opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They're similar to those worn during the 1960's and 1970's, when the franchise made four Super Bowl appearances. The "Classic" features a deeper shade of purple, traditional numbering and lettering, gold trim accents and gold and white stripes.

Here are a few additional looks at the Vikings' "Classic" uniforms, which debuted today and will be worn in Week 1 vs. Tampa Bay. Different hue of purple, gray face masks, 1960's/70's piping. pic.twitter.com/35PbtfI1Gx — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) July 18, 2023

The team last used throwback jerseys in 2011. The NFL's decision to rescind its "one helmet" rule for 2022 helped spur the development of the "Vikings Classic," which allowed the team to match the new shade of purple and also use gray face masks.