Tennessee Titans reveal throwback Oilers uniforms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans are turning back the clock and wearing their throwback Houston Oilers uniforms.

The uniform combination pays homage to the 1981-1998 Oilers teams before they move from Houston to Tennessee. The team was known as the "Tennessee Oilers" and wore the jerseys for two seasons before they were renamed the Titans and got new uniforms in 1999.

"I'd have to say Nashville, Tennessee is where it went," Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon said of the Oilers' legacy. "It doesn't matter where you are. We're all connected."

The Titans will wear them for two yet-to-be-determined home games this season. Tennessee checked potentially wearing them for a Dec. 11 road game in Miami for Monday Night Football but have not gotten approval.

The uniform combination will feature a white helmet with the classic oil derrick pump logo and red face masks. The jerseys will be Columbia Blue with white numbers and names outlined in red. The pants will be white with a blue stripe down the side bordered with a red stripe.

To top it off, the Titans will have the phrase, "Love Ya Blue" inside the collar of the jerseys.

The Titans did a jersey reveal Sunday night with photos of quarterback Ryan Tannehill, safety Kevin Byard, running back Derrick Henry and defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons wearing the new uniforms.