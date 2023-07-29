Ryan Tannehill explains what it's like having DeAndre Hopkins as a teammate and shares his mindset heading into the final year of his contract with the Titans. (0:45)

How starved are we for the NFL? Passes and catches from the start of 2023 training camp have already gone viral.

Every team has taken the field this week in preparation for the upcoming NFL regular season -- which is just six weeks away. We will have updates every day of camp to keep you informed on the latest news, best videos and most interesting photos.

Saturday, which marked the start of Back Together Weekend around the NFL, featured one of Jordan Love's best practices as a Packer, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott visiting the New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce getting into another altercation with a teammate, the San Francisco 49ers hiring franchise-leading rusher Frank Gore (no, not to play), and more.

Elsewhere around the NFL, a rejuvenated fanbase packed Washington Commanders practice. There was an epic car line to enter Cowboys camp; Justin Fields signed ... a baby?! A young New Orleans Saints supporter swapped good grades for practice gloves. And a kiddie Carolina Panthers fan left rookie QB Bryce Young hanging... real bad.

Here's what you need to know from camps across the league:

What our NFL Nation reporters saw today

Samori Toure had one word for Jordan Love's throw on his 33-yard catch down the left sideline on Saturday.

"Perfect," the second-year receiver said. "It was perfectly in stride between the safety [Darnell Savage] and the corner [Rasul Douglas]. You can't throw it better than that."

It was part of simulated end-of-half, two-minute drive that ended with a 19-yard field goal as time expired. Love was 4-for-7, including a spike and a throwaway, for 60 yards on that drive. It capped what was easily Love's best day of camp -- and perhaps the best day of any of his four training camps. He completed 16-of-22 passes that included at least two intentional throwaways. The other highlight of the day was a spot-on, deep corner route throw to rookie Jayden Reed for a 20-plus yard gain. It was perhaps the first time since the Packers traded Aaron Rodgers in April that Love flashed the kind of game he'll need to be a capable successor.

"He was putting the ball where it needs to be," Toure, the second-year receiver, said. "You can tell he's dialed in, and he's ready for sure." -- Rob Demovsky

In his first action at M&T Bank Stadium as a Raven, Odell Beckham Jr. showed off his speed and signature catching ability, taking another step in his comeback from a left knee injury. Beckham scored a 20-yard touchdown after getting a step on Marlon Humphrey and then made a great diving catch along the sideline. "Odell has a really good plan," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He looks better every day. I expect nothing but classic Odell Beckham Jr." -- Jamison Hensley

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (leg) returned to practice on a limited basis -- for walkthrough and individual drills -- but refused to comment on the severity of the injury he suffered on Monday.

"I never missed practice. I was out there every day. I'm part of practice every day," Gardner-Johnson told reporters. "I'm mentally in practice. I don't think you understand what type of guy you got here. I ain't missed nothing. I didn't miss a practice, I didn't miss a rep. I'm still out there. My teammates still see me." -- Eric Woodyard

Rookie cornerback Emmanuel Forbes recorded his first pick of the summer, undercutting a route over the middle intended for wide receiver Terry McLaurin. Forbes was helped by the pressure applied on Commanders QB Sam Howell, who threw while having to backpedal.

Forbes has been working as a starting outside corner so far. He has done a nice job using his length and recovery speed to defend plays, though he'll have to deal all summer -- and season -- with receivers and tight ends trying to muscle him because of his lean 170-pound frame. It's worked against him on occasion in practice, but Forbes is learning to offset that issue by using that length and quickness -- and to not always play directly behind the target. -- John Keim

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins said the defense won the day at Titans' practice. Cornerback Kristian Fulton was a big part of that. Fulton showed sticky coverage throughout the day. He ran stride for stride with WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine on a deep pass from Ryan Tannehill in 7v7 forcing an incompletion. Then he broke up a Tannehill pass later that same period. Fulton almost intercepted a Tannehill throw to Hopkins along the sideline during team period. "Just his physical demeanor," said Titans coach Mke Vrabel on what stands out with Fulton. "Physically he looks better. So far, so good." -- Turron Davenport

Cornerback Kyler Gordon showed up to media availability wearing a Spider-Man mask to pay homage to the nickname given to him by coach Matt Eberflus.

"He is instinctive," defensive coordinator Alan Williams said. "He's got spidey senses. When he makes a play and you go, 'Wow, how did he make that?' ... the spidey senses are going off."

Gordon is playing solely at the nickel position in camp which has allowed him to use his physicality to play the run and blow plays up. Rookies Tyrique Stevenson and Terell Smith split reps at outside corner adjacent to Gordon in the slot during team periods on Saturday. As for the mask, Gordon said he stopped by Party City on his way to the facility to buy it. -- Courtney Cronin

The Chiefs have a deeper group of cornerbacks than they've had in years and judging from their latest camp practice they're going to need it. They practiced without their top cornerback, L'Jarius Sneed, who has a knee injury. Nazeeh Johnson, who had been getting a lot of work in camp, suffered what looked to be a serious knee injury in practice. That left Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams -- all rookies last season -- as their top three corners. The Chiefs also have rookie Nic Jones, a seventh-round draft pick, in the playing mix. -- Adam Teicher

The Browns had their most robust practice in pads of the week, which included a series of team and 7-on-7 drills. The offense and defense both had their moments and neither side dominated the other. But QB Deshaun Watson still delivered some big plays, including a touchdown throw to wide receiver Anthony Schwartz on what appeared to be a coverage breakdown. But the defense came right back, knocking down a series of Watson passes before ending the team session with what effectively was a sack. -- Jake Trotter

Head coach Doug Pederson said running back Travis Etienne Jr. has had a solid start to camp. Etienne camp back in great shape (helped by the fact that he had a full offseason without having to rehab) and made it a priority to work on his vision and becoming a smarter runner, especially when the offense is under center.

"Last year I kind of predetermining things," Etienne said. "My shoulders wouldn't be squared, so linebackers [were able to tell] where I'm going." -- Mike DiRocco

Top NFL news of the day

Source: RB Elliott visiting Patriots

Free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott is scheduled to visit the New England Patriots on Saturday, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Elliott, who was released by the Cowboys on March 15 in a salary cap move, had a career-low 876 rushing yards in 2022, but he scored 12 touchdowns and remained a top short-yardage back and pass protector.

Kelce says he 'gotta be better leader' following practice fights

The Super Bowl champion tight end said on social media Saturday that he needed to be a better leader following two incidents in which he got into physical altercations with a teammate during practice.

Kelce threw a left-handed punch at backup linebacker Jack Cochrane in Saturday's practice. A day earlier, he got into a shoving match with a backup cornerback Dicaprio Bootle.

AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Nearly 10,000 fans attend practice to support Commanders

Three hours before practice began Saturday, an unusual sight could be seen at the Commanders' facility: a handful of fans already waiting in line.

That handful turned into an estimated 10,000 fans -- the highest number to watch a Washington practice in at least a decade.

Sources: Vikings looking at options to move Hunter

The Vikings have evaluated trade options for Danielle Hunter in light of his ongoing unhappiness with his contract, with sources from multiple teams saying Minnesota has made the former Pro Bowler available.

Hunter does not want to play on his $4.9 million base salary for this season, so the Vikings have tried to find creative solutions should they fail to reach a new deal with him. Hunter, 28, skipped organized team activities and mandatory minicamp and is not practicing during training camp after missing the offseason program.

49ers hire Gore as football adviser

The San Francisco 49ers had a familiar face at practice Thursday and Friday, but Frank Gore, the franchise's all-time leading rusher, isn't just visiting.

Gore has officially rejoined the NFL team where he made his name as a player, signing with the 49ers front office as football adviser. He posted a picture of the deal being signed on Instagram.

Son of late Bengals WR Chris Henry commits to Buckeyes

Chris Henry Jr., the son of the late NFL wide receiver and the adopted son of former NFL cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones, has committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Henry, a Class of 2026 wide receiver from Withrow University High School in Cincinnati, received an offer from the Buckeyes on June 6, 2022, shortly before his freshman year of high school.

Best NFL videos

This one hurt 😅 pic.twitter.com/5sQAQAFKRE — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 29, 2023

Listen to this crowd 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/gEBCZCjN82 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 29, 2023

these dudes will be competitive about anything 😂 pic.twitter.com/lt4ITSyBr9 — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 29, 2023

the ranger got range pic.twitter.com/7uKGvX0dt1 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) July 29, 2023

good grades get you gloves 😎 pic.twitter.com/Recm4vpXEx — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 29, 2023

Make some noise for the 🐐‼️ pic.twitter.com/dmVPG5mABr — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 29, 2023

Cowboys hold their Opening Ceremony practice today. Just a little bit of a wait for general parking in Oxnard. pic.twitter.com/J28frxapgN — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 29, 2023

Best of the rest from across the league

Quan Martin signing for kids. pic.twitter.com/2YwEMAJbKD — John Keim (@john_keim) July 29, 2023

#Raiders WR Davante Adams hauls the ball in. pic.twitter.com/iFGmbwC3dq — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) July 29, 2023

Kyler Gordon paying homage to his Spider-Man nickname given to him by Matt Eberflus pic.twitter.com/2toMcOUnFP — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) July 29, 2023