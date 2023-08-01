JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Former Jacksonville Jaguars right tackle Leon Searcy has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence, careless driving, and driving under the influence with property damage/person injury, according to jail records.

Searcy was booked into the Duval County Jail at 2:50 a.m. Sunday and was released later that day on $5,003 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 16.

Searcy played for the Jaguars from 1996-99. He missed only one game in four seasons and made the Pro Bowl in 1999. He was drafted 11th overall in 1992 by the Pittsburgh Steelers, for whom he played four seasons before signing with the Jaguars as a free agent.

Searcy is one of the co-hosts of a mid-day sports talks show on the official Jaguars radio station in Jacksonville.