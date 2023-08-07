As 2023 NFL training camps continued Monday, news rolled in, including No. 2 pick C.J. Stroud being named the starter for the Houston Texans' first preseason game Thursday at the New England Patriots.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White also spoke publicly for the first time since requesting a trade, and veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett took reps with the Washington Commanders' first team.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr also shined.

Here's what you need to know from camps across the league:

Top NFL news of the day

Rookie QB C.J. Stroud named starter for first preseason game

Stroud and third-year quarterback Davis Mills have been in a battle throughout camp for the starting spot, but coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday that the No. 2 pick from April's draft would get the start over Mills in the preseason opener. Stroud and Mills split first-team reps throughout most of training camp, but Stroud has started to get the majority of the snaps.

RB Kareem Hunt to visit the Saints on Tuesday

A day after the New Orleans Saints placed running back Eno Benjamin on injured reserve with a ruptured Achilles, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that they will bring in Kareem Hunt to add depth. The move also would help soften the blow from losing Alvin Kamara for the first three games after he was suspended because of a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy.

LB Devin White speaks for first time since requesting a trade

Speaking publicly for the first time since requesting a trade this offseason, White, a Pro Bowl linebacker, said Monday that he "got a little selfish" but that he has returned with a positive attitude and is focusing on the season. White said he sat down with coach Todd Bowles and general manager Jason Licht, and he said those interactions helped smooth things over.

More:

Best NFL videos and photos

What our NFL Nation reporters saw today

New Orleans Saints: The Saints ended Monday's practice with a spirited two-minute drill session, and Carr looked like the quarterback they were hoping he would be when they signed him to a massive deal this offseason. Carr did not have an incompletion during the session, which simulated 1 minute and 40 seconds remaining in the first half.

Carr completed passes to multiple players, including wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, wide receiver Chris Olave, tight end Juwan Johnson and running back Jamaal Williams. Johnson, who had three catches in that drill, made one of the best plays of the day, a back shoulder throw for a big gain. The Saints ended the session with a field goal by kicker Blake Grupe, who has been battling Wil Lutz for that spot all summer.

The Saints intend to go into this weekend sharp, as coach Dennis Allen said he plans to play his starters in their first preseason game Sunday. Allen said he thought Carr was "outstanding" in the two-minute session. -- Katherine Terrell

Washington Commanders: Quarterback Jacoby Brissett took first-team snaps in practice Monday for the first time since joining the team. However, it's not a sign that Sam Howell has lost his grip on the starting job. The Commanders planned to give Brissett some reps with the starters so he can gain a level of familiarity with them just in case he needs to play.

Also, the practice was more of a glorified jog-through as the starters did not work against one another, and they ran plays at about three-quarters speed. Earlier this week, coach Ron Rivera said "don't sleep on Jacoby," but there's no doubt it's always been Howell's job to lose. -- John Keim

Jacksonville Jaguars: Running back Tank Bigsby has been the Jaguars' most impressive rookie in camp, and it looks as if he's headed for a bigger role in the offense than many thought when Jacksonville drafted him in the third round.

He showed his power and speed Monday on the first live tackling action of camp when he scored on a 1-yard run in goal-line work and then broke off a 70ish-yard touchdown run in "move the ball" work.

Travis Etienne Jr. remains the top back and coach Doug Pederson said last week that Etienne had done a lot of work in the offseason on squaring his shoulders and reading holes better, but Bigsby has been impressive enough that he could eat into Etienne's workload. -- Michael DiRocco

Kansas City Chiefs: The Chiefs were expecting a suspension for starting defensive end Charles Omenihu after his arrest in January in California on a domestic violence charge. They weren't necessarily expecting the six-game suspension to begin the regular season that he was given.

"We knew it was going to be something,'' coach Andy Reid said. "They went that direction. We'll work through it, and the other guys will step up. I think we have enough bodies there to take care of it.''

Among those players expected to fill in for Omenihu during his absence is first-round draft pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah, who has been working as one of the starters in the two most recent practice sessions.

"It looks like he's cutting it loose more,'' Reid said. "That normally means that he's picking it up a little better. You're seeing him play faster.'' -- Adam Teicher

Tennessee Titans: The defense won the day by limiting the passing game during 7-on-7 and team periods. But there is positive news for the Titans' offense in left tackle Andre Dillard. Dillard started the day with a solid showing in the OL/DL 1-on-1 period. He took on an outside speed rush from Arden Key on the first rep then gave up zero ground to Sam Okuayinonu.

Dillard finished the period by absorbing Denico Autry's attempt to bull-rush him. The good work transferred to the team period. Dillard started by stopping Autry on the first rep. Jayden Peevy tried to bull-rush him unsuccessfully on another rep. Then he and first-round pick Peter Skoronski picked up a stunt really well, resulting in more time for quarterback Ryan Tannehill in the pocket.

"He's gotten more comfortable being here and has gotten in better playing shape," coach Mike Vrabel said of Dillard. "The biggest thing has been his conditioning and confidence to go out there and block these guys." -- Turron Davenport

Best of the rest from across the league

