HOUSTON -- Texans minority owner Javier Loya is facing multiple charges of sexual assault in Kentucky.

According to court documents, Loya faces one count of first-degree rape, five counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of third-degree sexual abuse. The incident occurred earlier in the year as he was indicted on May 10 in Jefferson County Circuit Court.

He pleaded not guilty on May 15 and posted a $50,000 bond. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Aug. 22.

"We are aware of the serious charges filed in the Commonwealth of Kentucky against Javier Loya, one of our outside limited partners," the Texans said in a statement. "We have agreed with Mr. Loya that while these charges are pending, he will remove himself entirely from any team or League activities."

Pro Football Talk was the first to report that Loya was facing charges.

Loya's attorney, Andrew Sarne, said in a statement to the Houston Chronicle on Monday that his client "unequivocally and categorically denies these allegations and will vigorously defend his innocence."

Loya, 53, is the co-founder of OTC Global Holdings and purchased a minority stake in the Texans in 2002, the franchise's first season.

"The club promptly notified the league of the serious pending charges against Mr. Loya after they were filed," NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said in a statement. "Mr. Loya has not been permitted to participate in any league or club activity during this process. He is no longer on any league committees."