WESTFIELD, Ind. -- Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will start Saturday's preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills.

Richardson, the fourth overall pick in this year's NFL draft, continues to battle Gardner Minshew for the starting job, but coach Shane Steichen stopped short of suggesting this decision was a step toward the rookie being the Colts' Week 1 starter.

The Colts, however, are very much interested in learning more about Richardson and want to see him in action.

"I want to just see where he's at," Steichen said Thursday. "Get him out there -- he's been doing a nice job. Let's get him out there with the guys and go from there."

Steichen said he expected his starters would see roughly a quarter of action in Buffalo.

Richardson, who started just one full college season at Florida, is more lacking in experience than most first-round picks the NFL has seen. But the Colts have taken an aggressive approach to introducing him to the league, with Richardson evenly splitting the first-team snaps in practices with Minshew.

Asked about the opportunity to start, Richardson responded with a wide smile.

"First NFL experience, so I'm excited," he said. "... I knew he was going to play regardless, so I wasn't really stressing whether I was going to start. I knew I was going to get my reps, but I'm excited about going out there first.

"It lets me know where I'm at, so I'm definitely excited to go against a different opponent."

Richardson will be in his first live contact situation since undergoing nasal surgery two weeks ago, but he has been a full participant in all practices since his return to the lineup on Aug. 1.