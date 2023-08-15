Former NFL running back Alex Collins died after he was involved in a motorcycle crash in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, on Sunday night, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office. He was 28.

Collins crashed into an SUV on West Oakland Park Boulevard while driving a motorcycle and went through the rear passenger side window. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is under investigation.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Alex Collins this morning," Collins' family said in a statement Monday night. "Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world. All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination, and larger-than-life personality."

A fifth-round pick by the Seahawks in 2016, Collins was released by Seattle a year later and became one of the biggest surprises of the 2017 Baltimore Ravens. Collins led Baltimore with 973 yards rushing and six touchdowns, celebrating each score with an Irish dance that he learned from the daughter of his high school football coach.

In a statement Monday night, the Ravens said: "With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins. Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went. May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life."

With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins. pic.twitter.com/IDywUZ8m73 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 15, 2023

In 2018, Collins struggled to match the same success and was placed on injured reserve in December because of a foot injury. Baltimore released him four months later after he was charged on gun and drug violations. He returned to Seattle in 2020 and 2021 and was the team's lead back for a time after starter Chris Carson was injured.

In a social media post, former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson called Collins one of his favorite teammates.

To one of my favorite teammates.

You brought joy to every huddle.

Keep Dancin' in Heaven.



Love you AC. Forever missed. #RIP pic.twitter.com/X6dbhWzifH — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) August 15, 2023

Collins most recently played this spring with the USFL's Memphis Showboats, rushing for 98 yards and a touchdown in three games.

"Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. "I'll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered. He was also a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore."

Before the NFL, Collins starred at Arkansas, where he rushed for 1,000 yards in three consecutive seasons and scored 20 touchdowns as a junior.

"We are so saddened by the sudden and tragic passing of Alex Collins. He was a legendary Razorback and an even better person," the Arkansas football account posted on social media.

Ryan Mallett, a backup quarterback for that 2017 Ravens team who also starred at Arkansas in college, also died earlier this summer. He drowned in late June while swimming with his girlfriend in Florida.

ESPN's Brady Henderson contributed to this story.