CINCINNATI -- Bengals running back Joe Mixon was found not guilty of aggravated menacing, a county judge ruled Thursday.

"The standard of reasonable doubt is the highest standard that we have in our justice system, as it should be," Hamilton County judge Gwen Bender said before issuing her ruling. "After a careful of all of the evidence presented at trial, including the stipulations and the testimony presented today, I cannot say the city sustained its burden."

The state alleged Mixon pulled a gun on a woman following a road rage incident and said he should shoot her in the face, but Bender said city prosecutors failed to present enough evidence to prove the aggravated menacing charge.

The alleged incident took place on Jan. 21 -- the day before the Bengals faced the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional playoffs.

Mixon's defense attorneys argued the woman was enraged and not under the belief that Mixon will cause serious harm, which is the basis of aggravated menacing under Ohio law.

Attorney Merlyn Shiverdecker said the group was happy with Bender's decision, but Mixon did not make any statements following the verdict and his counsel declined interview requests.

"The organization is pleased that this matter is now behind everyone," the Bengals said in a statement, "and we look forward to an exciting season with Joe being an important part of the football team."

Mixon, a former second-round pick, has spent his entire six-year career with the Bengals. He is fifth in franchise history in career rushing and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2021.

In 2022, Mixon made 14 starts and had 1,255 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns.