Seahawks' Kingdome jerseys are most-searched throwbacks

NFL teams are introducing some new throwback uniforms for 2023, and fans are hyped.

We've got old-school Tampa Bay Buccaneers Creamsicle jerseys, the Tennessee Titans paying homage to their Houston Oilers history and the Minnesota Vikings returning to their heyday with "Vikings Classic" uniforms. But according to data provided by Google, one particular jersey is really piquing fans' interest.

The Seattle Seahawks' throwback jerseys are the most searched NFL throwbacks for the past month on Google Search. The jerseys, which pay tribute to the team's Kingdome era, have royal blue tops, apple green accents, silver pants and helmets, and the original Seahawks logo. The team will be wearing them in Week 8 this season when Seattle faces the Cleveland Browns.

More pictures of the Seahawks' throwbacks, via the team's website. pic.twitter.com/Ge73cG633E — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) July 19, 2023

The top 10 most-searched throwback jerseys on Google for the month of July are as follows.

1. Seattle Seahawks

2. Tennessee Titans

3. Minnesota Vikings

4. New York Jets

Coming this season: the Jets Legacy White Uniform, to be worn Week 1 and Week 4. pic.twitter.com/00Gn2t3w76 — Woody Johnson (@woodyjohnson4) July 24, 2023

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. Philadelphia Eagles

7. Cleveland Browns

Browns will wear a white alternate helmet with white throwback jerseys in Week 2 against the Steelers for Monday Night Football. They will then wear them in week 6 at home against the 49ers and Week 17 against the Jets on Thursday Night Football: pic.twitter.com/uFoliZP07v — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 18, 2023

8. Indianapolis Colts

Them Indiana boys in them Indiana Nights. 🌙 pic.twitter.com/yBp1fHbFZH — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) July 20, 2023

9. Green Bay Packers

10. Pittsburgh Steelers