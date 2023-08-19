Bill Barnwell discusses the impact Jadeveon Clowney will have on the Ravens' defense after signing a one-year deal with the team. (0:36)

Welcome to the second week of NFL preseason games. Teams are in mid-training camp form, and are only three weeks away from the start of the 2023 season. And on Monday you can catch a preseason matchup on ESPN.

Preseason Monday Night Football on ESPN

The Baltimore Ravens will visit the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field on Monday at 8 p.m. ET, and you can watch on ESPN. As of Friday, the Ravens were favored by one point, and the over/under was 38.5.

Here's our NFL Nation reporters on what to watch for on Monday night:

The Ravens have won an NFL-record 24 straight games in the preseason. Baltimore, which hasn't lost in the preseason since 2015, has an average margin of victory of 11.7 points. During this streak, the Ravens have beaten Washington five times. -- Jamison Hensley

Washington's pass protection suffered some problems in the preseason opener at Cleveland, mostly with right tackle Andrew Wylie. The coaches say the line has steadily improved during camp, particularly as run blockers, but this group must play better for the offense to have a chance for success this season. -- John Keim

If you miss any preseason action, check out our NFL Nation takeaways after each game.

This marks the first Monday Night Football telecast of the 2023 season. Click here to find the full Monday Night Football regular-season schedule.