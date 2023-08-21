CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon conveyed a sense of gratitude at training camp Monday.

In his first news conference since the end of last season, and since a judge ruled Mixon not guilty of aggravated menacing, Mixon said it was a "great thing" to have his contract situation and criminal case behind him.

When asked if he had any regrets about making headlines off the field or what happened over the course of the offseason, Mixon said it's a "blessing" to be with the Bengals for another season.

"At the end of the day, I'm going to keep it to football questions," Mixon said. "But it's a great thing for everything to be pretty much over with and to be able to hone in on being the best teammate that I can possibly be, being the leader and the captain that I am around the team."

Mixon's comments came one day after he announced a boycott of certain reporters for coverage he deemed to be disrespectful.

The seventh-year running back also detailed his restructured contract that allowed him to remain with the Bengals.

After the front office repeatedly stressed uncertainty about Mixon's roster status for 2023, the Bengals and Mixon agreed to a new deal in which Mixon's salary cap charge was lowered from over $12 million to $8.5 million for this year, according to Roster Management System.

On Monday, Mixon was asked about why it was important for him to restructure his deal.

"We see the Super Bowl window," Mixon said. "As long as we keep everybody together, we're right there. Hopefully these guys get their deals done."

The Bengals' 2020 draft class is eligible for contract extensions. Linebacker Logan Wilson received a four-year deal worth up to $37.25 million. Quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Tee Higgins are the others who have been in discussions regarding a deal.

In his opening comments, Mixon cited his relationship with team president Mike Brown since the Bengals took him in the second round of the 2017 draft.

"I can't ask for a better relationship from owner to player standpoint," Mixon said.

Mixon is looking to enjoy similar success that he had in 2021, when he reached his first Pro Bowl. In 2022, he averaged 58.1 yards per game after averaging 75.3 yards the previous season.

On Friday, Bengals coach Zac Taylor was asked what will make the upcoming year a successful one for Mixon. Taylor said the primary concern is that the offense is among the best in the NFL.

"How many rushing yards a game and how many passing yards a game we have does not matter to me," Taylor said. "We just want to be one of the top scoring teams in the league, do a great job possessing the ball when we need to and keep our defense off the field, controlling the game that way."

Mixon, who is under contract through the end of the 2024 season, said he wants to finish his career in Cincinnati and wants to extend his time in the NFL for as long as possible.

"I'm just going to try to do whatever I can to be what I am to my teammates and to the fans and try to do whatever I can to be that positive role model in this locker room," Mixon said. "Because that's what matters."