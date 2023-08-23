Bart Scott and Kimberley A. Martin are concerned about the Dolphins playing Tua Tagovailoa in the preseason. (2:32)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa responded to comments made by ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark regarding his offseason work ethic, asking Clark to "keep my name out your mouth."

Clark joked Monday on "NFL Live" that Tagovailoa "wasn't in the gym, I'll bet you that. He might spend a lot of time in the tattoo parlor. He was not at the dinner table eating what the nutritionist had advised." He also joked Tagovailoa was "thick" and compared him to women working at a strip club.

When asked about his comments on social media, Clark clarified he was joking and stood by what he said.

"I 100% take accountability for it!! I said it!! I meant it!! It was a joke!!" Clark wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "If asked why I said it by Tua I would tell him. I have 0 issues looking a man in the eye and telling my truth. I accept any consequence."

Tagovailoa was asked about Clark's comments following the Dolphins' practice Wednesday and made it clear he didn't appreciate the joke.

"I mean, he probably knows more about me than I know about myself. I don't know, Ryan's been out of the league for some time," Tagovailoa said. "It's a little weird when people are talking about other people when they're not that person. I come from a Samoan family; respect is everything.

"But it does get to a point where, hey, you know, little easy on that buddy. I think we're pretty tough-minded people, and if we need to get scrappy, we can get scrappy, too. Just saying."

Tagovailoa bulked up to 238 pounds at one point this offseason before cutting down to 225 pounds before training camp at the end of July. He was listed at 217 pounds during the 2022 season.

His offseason comprised of a weight-training program, as well as a jiu-jitsu breakfall program. The purpose of each was to prepare his body to play a full season -- which he has not done since entering the league in 2020.

Tagovailoa insisted that he and his teammates all worked hard this offseason, adding that the muscle gain wasn't necessarily something he wanted to do, but needed to do.

"I'm not one to talk about myself the entire time but I mean, it takes a lot," Tagovailoa said. "You think I wanted to build all this muscle? Like, I wanted. To be a little lighter. There's a mixture of things that people don't understand, that people don't know about, that are talked about behind the scenes.

"So, you know, I'd appreciate it if you kept my name out your mouth. That's what I'd say."