KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chris Jones' contract holdout continues, but Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said Wednesday there is still a chance Jones could play in the Sept. 7 season opener against the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium.

"We're certainly hopeful of that," Veach said. "We're looking forward to next Thursday and hopefully he's in the lineup and he's ready to go."

Jones has one season remaining on the four-year contract he signed with the Chiefs in 2020 but has been absent from all of this season's practices in an effort to get a new deal.

Veach said communication between the Chiefs and Jones has picked up in recent days, though he wouldn't say whether he thought the sides were making progress toward a new contract.

"We're going to continue to press on," Veach said. "We're just going to keep working on this thing."

Veach also said wide receiver Kadarius Toney and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed would not be placed on the injured reserve list, moves that would keep them out for at least the first four games. He indicated both could play against the Lions.

"They have a good chance to be where they need to be Week 1," Veach said.

Toney had surgery after tearing his meniscus as the Chiefs were starting their opening practice of training camp. Sneed, the only Chiefs cornerback with more than one year of NFL experience, hasn't practiced since early in camp because of soreness in his knee.