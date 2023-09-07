FRISCO, Texas -- As he comes off a year in which he tied for the NFL lead in interceptions, despite missing five games, and saw the departures of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and best friend Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is more than ready for 2023 to begin Sunday against the New York Giants.

"Our plan's in right now; just went out there and practiced it. Obviously, we'll cross our T's and dot our I's and iron out the rest of it over these next couple of days, but my comfort level is at an all-time high," Prescott said after Thursday's practice.

Prescott has had to learn an altered offense with the changes that new playcaller Mike McCarthy has implemented to what the quarterback has called the "Texas Coast" offense, a blend of the head coach's West Coast philosophies and what the Cowboys have done for years.

"Definitely ready to start the season, no doubt," McCarthy said. "I think as a human being, he is extremely focused on each day to day. I think his discipline and approach to life, let alone professional football, is top notch. So I know this, he has definitely taken advantage of every opportunity to learn, obviously evaluate, and then the implementation of the things that are new, I'm really, really impressed with his offseason work preparing for this opportunity. Yeah, definitely I would say he's ready to go."

Prescott had 15 interceptions in the regular season a year ago and had two more in the playoffs, leading to a high level of scrutiny from outside the organization if not inside. Prescott has missed 17 games over the past three seasons because of injuries but has not missed a snap in the offseason program or training camp, although he did not see any preseason action.

"If I've ever given credit to people's opinions, I wouldn't have made it this far in my life, in this league," Prescott said. "Everybody has an opinion. For me, it's about focusing on what I can do with this team, the guys and the men we have, and I can't control everyone's narrative, what they try to make something out to be ... It's about turning the page and writing a new sentence. The pen is in our hands and we're ready to do that."

Prescott has won 10 straight games against the Giants after losing both times to the Cowboys' division rivals as a rookie in 2016. He has 23 touchdown passes and seven interceptions with 3,147 yards on 261-of-407 passing against the Giants.

Prescott's winning streak against New York is the second-longest active streak. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have beaten the Denver Broncos 11 straight. Since the 1970 merger, there have been 14 regular-season win streaks of 10 games or more by a starting quarterback.

With a win Sunday, Prescott would tie Roger Staubach with the longest win streak against the Giants since at least 1950, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

"It's a good team," Prescott said of the Giants. "Going to give them respect and just do what I've done every year, every time playing these guys, prepare my ass off going into this game and just be ready for whatever they have. But they do have my respect. It's always fun playing New York, and definitely playing them up at their place."

As Prescott opens his eighth year as the Cowboys' starting quarterback, he is looking to get past the divisional round of the playoffs for the first time. The Cowboys have not won a Super Bowl or advanced to an NFC Championship Game since 1995.

He was asked if he thinks about Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas in February as the season begins.

"I know where we want to go," Prescott said. "I keep that in the forefront of my mind, whether it's the playlist that I play on my phone to name something to remind me. I've got a lot of just little different reminders that reminds me of Vegas, reminds me of where I want to be at the end of this year. But at the same sense, it's about being present and capturing each day. I know there's no way I can get there unless I give each day my all, and that's more of the focus than [the Super Bowl] is. But at times, when it is tough, when you are sacrificing, when the days are long, you want [those] reminders, so I have those things placed here and there."