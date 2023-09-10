After a 207 day hiatus, the 2023-24 NFL regular season is finally here.
On Thursday night, the Detroit Lions defeated the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Now, we turn our attention to a stacked Sunday slate.
From the highest-paid player in NFL history, Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow, to the newest member of the Baltimore Ravens' flock, Odell Beckham Jr., the stars came dressed to impress.
Here are the top arrivals from Week 1.
Sunday best
That's one expensive man.@JoeyB pic.twitter.com/ym60XhpBkb— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 10, 2023
The chosen 1️⃣@Real10jayy__ pic.twitter.com/FBTx8YE4yB— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 10, 2023
The countdown to kickoff!#JAXvsIND | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/X1fRCBIy3z— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 10, 2023
Let's have a day, 16.#JAXvsIND | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/QEYYqdflcv— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 10, 2023
Shaq at the office. 💼 pic.twitter.com/q4tOj1gaZp— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 10, 2023
.@kwon rocking the Jack Lambert jersey 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kPCz5vwtia— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 10, 2023
Game 1. pic.twitter.com/BwO7AwsuYE— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 10, 2023
Bud 💜 pic.twitter.com/tKYrQS4kgL— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 10, 2023
Clockin' in ⏰ pic.twitter.com/ev2Lbsxs10— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 10, 2023
Business Casual Kirko pic.twitter.com/Mvjf9qj2Jo— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 10, 2023
'fit check 🥶 pic.twitter.com/LRctXqM8o1— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 10, 2023
Week 1 fits at the Bank. @obj | @R_bateman2 | @Lexus pic.twitter.com/Jd5vga4Oel— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 10, 2023
8 in the building 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2VVP64ub4K— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 10, 2023
Thursday Night Lights
Primetime Patrick is back. pic.twitter.com/Loyyd3XTMm— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 7, 2023
Clocking in pic.twitter.com/jEOx7Anfcx— Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 7, 2023
Big Red has arrived 📍 pic.twitter.com/xx8zHWHrsn— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 7, 2023
Rookie watch 🔜 pic.twitter.com/Hau1scdU92— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 7, 2023
Brought the hardware 💍 pic.twitter.com/iHqXox7Cvr— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 7, 2023
Ready to rock 🎸 pic.twitter.com/fXC7HZtsg3— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 7, 2023