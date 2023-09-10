Jeremy Fowler recaps the big stories of this past NFL offseason. (2:15)

After a 207 day hiatus, the 2023-24 NFL regular season is finally here.

On Thursday night, the Detroit Lions defeated the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Now, we turn our attention to a stacked Sunday slate.

From the highest-paid player in NFL history, Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow, to the newest member of the Baltimore Ravens' flock, Odell Beckham Jr., the stars came dressed to impress.

Here are the top arrivals from Week 1.

Sunday best

Shaq at the office. 💼 pic.twitter.com/q4tOj1gaZp — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 10, 2023

Business Casual Kirko pic.twitter.com/Mvjf9qj2Jo — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 10, 2023

8 in the building 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2VVP64ub4K — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 10, 2023

Thursday Night Lights

Primetime Patrick is back. pic.twitter.com/Loyyd3XTMm — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 7, 2023

Big Red has arrived 📍 pic.twitter.com/xx8zHWHrsn — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 7, 2023

Rookie watch 🔜 pic.twitter.com/Hau1scdU92 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 7, 2023

Brought the hardware 💍 pic.twitter.com/iHqXox7Cvr — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 7, 2023