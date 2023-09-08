Mahomes, Chiefs tie game with touchdown pass to rookie

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Second-round draft pick Rashee Rice is part of the Kansas City Chiefs' rebuild at wide receiver and he pulled his team into a 7-7 tie with the Detroit Lions early in the second quarter when he caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes.

Rice is the first Chiefs rookie with a receiving touchdown since Noah Gray in Week 10 of 2021.

Rice lined up in the left slot and the Lions left him uncovered, allowing him to score his first NFL touchdown.