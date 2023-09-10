        <
          Arizona Cardinals strip sack Sam Howell for go-ahead TD

          • Josh Weinfuss, ESPN Staff WriterSep 10, 2023, 06:39 PM
          LANDOVER, Md. -- With the Washington Commanders facing a third-and-10 at their own 26-yard-line in the final minute of the first half and a 7-6 lead, the Arizona Cardinals sent out three pass rushers. Coming off the wide left edge, Cardinals outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck got to Commanders quarterback Sam Howell at the 12 for his second sack of the game, stripping Powell in the process.

          Fellow Cardinals outside linebacker Cameron Thomas picked up the fumble at the 2 and fell into the end zone to give the Cardinals a 13-7 lead with 55 seconds left.