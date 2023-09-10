PITTSBURGH -- The San Francisco 49ers ceded a bit of momentum by allowing the Pittsburgh Steelers to score just before the end of the first half. Less than a minute into the third quarter, running back Christian McCaffrey took it back.

On the second offensive snap of the third quarter, McCaffrey darted to the left, broke through the first wave of defenders, spun away from Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace and took off down the left sideline accompanied by a pair of receivers blocking for him.

McCaffrey cut in, then out and dived into the end zone for a 65-yard touchdown to make it 27-7 with 14:02 left in the third quarter. This is McCaffrey's seventh straight game with a touchdown dating to last season, the longest streak by a Niner since Raheem Mostert had eight straight in 2019-20.

The 65-yard run is only the second rush of 50-plus yards allowed by the Steelers in the past five seasons.