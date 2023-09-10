        <
          Jimmy Garoppolo caps first drive as a Raider with a 3-yard TD pass

          • Paul Gutierrez, ESPN Staff WriterSep 10, 2023, 09:26 PM
          DENVER -- Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's Las Vegas Raiders debut was a smashing success ... literally.

          Garoppolo took a blow to the head on a run from Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons and had to leave the field for two plays to be examined. Once he returned, Garoppolo hit Jakobi Meyers for a 3-yard touchdown pass on third-and-goal with a fade pass to the left side of the end zone.

          The touchdown marked the first opening-drive score since 2019 for the Raiders, and it was the first time the Raiders had a touchdown pass with both players making their team debuts since Week 1 of the 2014 season, when a rookie Derek Carr connected with James Jones.

          Garoppolo, who signed a three-year, $72.75 million free agent contract with the Raiders after six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, had a short field to work with as the Broncos attempted an onside kick to start the game. It was touched too soon by the Broncos, though, and Las Vegas began on the Denver 44-yard line.

          The Raiders kept the drive alive after going for it on fourth-and-1 on a 13-yard pass to Davante Adams.

          Having undergone surgery on his left foot in March, Garoppolo did not participate in any on-field activities during the offseason and first suited up in training camp.

          Garoppolo completed his first three passes for 24 yards and ran twice for 8 more.