There's more to the NFL game-day experience than simply watching your favorite team compete on the gridiron -- and most fans can confirm it includes working up an appetite.
Several venues across the league updated their menus during the offseason, and with a handful of teams set to make their home openers over the next week, there are plenty of new bites to try.
The Philadelphia Eagles are kicking off their Week 2 home opener at Lincoln Financial Field with some one-of-a-kind additions to their concession stands.
Fans who are curious (and hungry) enough to make the trip to Section 134 can find the new Slim Chicken 2.0 and cannoli nachos.
Two Brand New unique food items are coming to the Linc 👀— Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) September 8, 2023
• Slim Chicken 2.0: An Apple fritter with Frosted Flakes fried chicken, Cooper Sharp cheese, honey glazed bacon, cherry jam, and ghost chili.
• Cannoli Nachos: "Cannoli nacho chips topped with Valrhona chocolate,... pic.twitter.com/7eakPUEwXP
Here are some of the most tantalizing meals to be found at stadiums across the league this season:
Atlanta Falcons
New this football season, burnt end nachos in a custom MBS container. pic.twitter.com/P3MZd5zxnJ— Mercedes-Benz Stadium (@MBStadium) August 18, 2023
Baltimore Ravens
4 Rivers BBQ, Pat & Stuggs, Yachad Kosher Grill, and Taco Love... check out our new food offerings this year. 😍— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 8, 2023
Here's more of what's new at M&T Bank Stadium! https://t.co/mRirZSurr6 pic.twitter.com/Whv0hAgBel
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Confirmed 10/10 🌯— AT&T Stadium (@ATTStadium) August 27, 2023
Go BIG with the brand new Lineman Burrito at #LVvsDAL. Nothing beats a 17" tortilla filled with famous Cowboys Mac N Cheese, in-house smoked brisket, jalapeño pepperjack sausage, pico de gallo and housemade candied jalapeños!
Locations: 201, 226, 413 and... pic.twitter.com/Bh9ckdzRiy
Houston Texans
Trill recognizes Trill 🤘— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 15, 2023
Bun B's Trill Burgers will be available at NRG Stadium on gamedays this year 🍔 pic.twitter.com/91xEHbh5g6
Kansas City Chiefs
Minnesota Vikings
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Learn more about our new food and beverage menu this season: https://t.co/x6Bx7dGHCq pic.twitter.com/27tcxDjj4Q— Lumen Field (@LumenField) September 5, 2023