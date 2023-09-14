There's more to the NFL game-day experience than simply watching your favorite team compete on the gridiron -- and most fans can confirm it includes working up an appetite.

Several venues across the league updated their menus during the offseason, and with a handful of teams set to make their home openers over the next week, there are plenty of new bites to try.

The Philadelphia Eagles are kicking off their Week 2 home opener at Lincoln Financial Field with some one-of-a-kind additions to their concession stands.

Fans who are curious (and hungry) enough to make the trip to Section 134 can find the new Slim Chicken 2.0 and cannoli nachos.

Two Brand New unique food items are coming to the Linc 👀



• Slim Chicken 2.0: An Apple fritter with Frosted Flakes fried chicken, Cooper Sharp cheese, honey glazed bacon, cherry jam, and ghost chili.

• Cannoli Nachos: "Cannoli nacho chips topped with Valrhona chocolate,... pic.twitter.com/7eakPUEwXP — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) September 8, 2023

Here are some of the most tantalizing meals to be found at stadiums across the league this season:

New this football season, burnt end nachos in a custom MBS container. pic.twitter.com/P3MZd5zxnJ — Mercedes-Benz Stadium (@MBStadium) August 18, 2023

4 Rivers BBQ, Pat & Stuggs, Yachad Kosher Grill, and Taco Love... check out our new food offerings this year. 😍



Here's more of what's new at M&T Bank Stadium! https://t.co/mRirZSurr6 pic.twitter.com/Whv0hAgBel — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 8, 2023

Cleveland's brunch-inspired addition of funnel cake topped with chicken tenders, powdered sugar and syrup drizzle can be found by Section 121. Aramark

Confirmed 10/10 🌯



Go BIG with the brand new Lineman Burrito at #LVvsDAL. Nothing beats a 17" tortilla filled with famous Cowboys Mac N Cheese, in-house smoked brisket, jalapeño pepperjack sausage, pico de gallo and housemade candied jalapeños!



Locations: 201, 226, 413 and... pic.twitter.com/Bh9ckdzRiy — AT&T Stadium (@ATTStadium) August 27, 2023

Trill recognizes Trill 🤘



Bun B's Trill Burgers will be available at NRG Stadium on gamedays this year 🍔 pic.twitter.com/91xEHbh5g6 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 15, 2023

Arrowhead Stadium's bone-in beef short rib sandwich includes Pepper Jack cheese, crispy onion straws and spicy barbecue sauce. It can be found on the venue's club level. KMBC-TV

The "Elvis Sandwich" includes banana, bacon, and peanut butter on grilled sourdough bread. It will be available at U.S. Bank Stadium's Polaris Club during night games. Aramark

San Francisco's Levi's Stadium will serve cream puffs topped with caramel drizzle and gold flakes. KGO-TV