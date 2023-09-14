        <
        >

          Eagles' apple fritter chicken sandwich tops new NFL stadium food list

          Dubbed the Slim Chicken 2.0, the sandwich is made of an apple fritter with Frosted Flakes® fried chicken, Cooper® Sharp cheese, honey glazed bacon, cherry jam and ghost chili. Aramark
          • ESPN staffSep 14, 2023, 10:47 PM

          There's more to the NFL game-day experience than simply watching your favorite team compete on the gridiron -- and most fans can confirm it includes working up an appetite.

          Several venues across the league updated their menus during the offseason, and with a handful of teams set to make their home openers over the next week, there are plenty of new bites to try.

          The Philadelphia Eagles are kicking off their Week 2 home opener at Lincoln Financial Field with some one-of-a-kind additions to their concession stands.

          Fans who are curious (and hungry) enough to make the trip to Section 134 can find the new Slim Chicken 2.0 and cannoli nachos.

          Here are some of the most tantalizing meals to be found at stadiums across the league this season:

          Atlanta Falcons

          Baltimore Ravens

          Cleveland Browns

          Dallas Cowboys

          Houston Texans

          Kansas City Chiefs

          Minnesota Vikings

          San Francisco 49ers

          Seattle Seahawks