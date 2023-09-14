        <
          NFL Week 2 - Jalen Hurts, Kirk Cousins and more fashionable arrivals

          Jalen Hurts arrived to Lincoln Financial Field in style. Eagles/X
          • ESPN staffSep 14, 2023, 11:37 PM

          The Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings are set to kick off Week 2 of the NFL season, but fashion comes first.

          Jalen Hurts and Kirk Cousins were among the stars to make the pregame tunnel their runway at Lincoln Financial Field.

          Philadelphia's quarterback kept things simple with a black zippered shirt while the Minnesota signal-caller also opted for a light-colored, plaid suit.

          Here are the top arrivals from "Thursday Night Football."