Tennessee Titans star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was listed as questionable with an ankle injury, is active for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Hopkins suffered the injury on the final offensive play of last week's loss to the New Orleans Saints. He didn't practice all week but said he still prepared as if he was going to play against the Chargers.

The 31-year-old Hopkins had seven catches for 65 yards in Week 1.

The Titans previously ruled out safety Amani Hooker and cornerback Kristian Fulton for Sunday's game.