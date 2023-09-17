Raiders' Davante Adams connects on first TD from Jimmy Garoppolo

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- No Jakobi Meyers? No matter.

Not when new Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has an All-Pro receiver in Davante Adams.

Garoppolo and Adams hooked up for their first touchdown together on the Raiders' opening drive Sunday, a 16-yard catch-and-run that culminated Las Vegas' opening 75-yard drive in five plays and 2:44.

Adams had earlier made an acrobatic 17-yard grab on the right sideline at midfield on third-and-2.

It was Adams' 88th career TD catch, surpassing Larry Fitzgerald for the fifth-most TD catches in a player's first 10 NFL seasons. Only Pro Football Hall of Famers Jerry Rice (131), Randy Moss (124), Marvin Harrison (110) and Terrell Owens (101) have had more TD catches in their first 10 seasons.

The Raiders were without Meyers, who caught a game-high nine passes for 81 yards in their season-opening win at the Denver Broncos last week. Meyers suffered a concussion on his last catch.

Per ESPN Stats & Information, the Raiders have now scored points on their opening drive in seven straight games dating back to last season, the longest such active streak in the NFL. The next-longest streak is three games.