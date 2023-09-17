Travis Kelce hauls in the touchdown from Patrick Mahomes, then punts the ball into the stands. (0:22)

Travis Kelce punts ball into stands after first TD of the season (0:22)

After missing Week 1, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made a swift return to the end zone.

Kelce had just one catch in the first half, but he hauled in a 9-yard touchdown pass early in the third quarter. The touchdown marked the 47th scoring connection between Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, the most in franchise history.

As Kelce punted the ball into the stands, CBS announcer Ian Eagle made a clever nod to the player's attempt to meet Taylor Swift.

Eagle's pun about Kelce finding "a blank space for the score" is referring to Swift's 2014 single "Blank Space," which went platinum eight times in the U.S. and is one of Swift's highest-grossing songs.

In July, Kelce admitted on the "New Heights" podcast -- which he hosts with brother Jason Kelce, a Philadelphia Eagles center -- that he tried giving Swift a personal bracelet with his number on it at her concert. Swift played better defense than most in the NFL, denying Kelce's request.

"She doesn't meet anybody, or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal," Kelce said.