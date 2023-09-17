Ravens' Lamar Jackson throws 2 TD passes against Bengals

CINCINNATI -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw multiple touchdown passes for the first time since October 2022 after connecting with Nelson Agholor for a 17-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Entering Sunday's game, Jackson had been held to one or no touchdown passes in nine of his past 10 games played. But he broke out of that rut in Cincinnati, hitting Mark Andrews for a 3-yard touchdown in the third quarter and finding Agholor in the fourth.

This was quite a turnaround for Jackson, who turned the ball over twice in last Sunday's season opener.